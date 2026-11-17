Kenya’s Emerging Stars will be keen to rewrite history as they face hosts Ivory Coast at Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny – Abidjan from 10 PM EAT in the 2nd round return leg of the AFCON U-23 qualifier.

Emerging Stars under head coach Anthony Kimani will have a daunting task of protecting their 2-1 slender lead from the first leg in order to seal maiden qualification for the AFCON U-23 next year in Egypt, which will also serve as the LA 2028 Olympic Games qualifier.

Kenya qualified for the 2nd round after knocking out Tanzania 4-3 on aggregate in the first round to book a date with Ivory Coast.

7 nations will join hosts Egypt for next year’s AFCON after this week’s qualifiers.