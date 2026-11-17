Harambee Stars will host Bafana Bafana from South Africa in 2027 AFCON qualifier matchday 4 of Group D today at the Nyayo Stadium from 7 PM.

Stars, who came from behind twice to rescue a point in Johannesburg last week, will be aiming for their first win in the qualification campaign as they sit 3rd on 2 points from the opening three fixtures.

Stars coach Benni McCarthy will use the match to gauge new players in the squad as well as establishing his best squad ahead of the 2027 AFCON tournament next year.

South Africa dropped to 2nd place on 7 points in Group D on Monday,after Guinea won 3-1 away in Asmara to take control of the group.