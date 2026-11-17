Ministry of Health in collaboration with the World Bank and Turkana County Government has undertaken a five-day Implementation Support Mission for the Building Resilient and Responsive Health Systems (BREHS) Project.

The mission seeks to assess county preparedness, strengthen coordination among implementing partners and agree on priority actions to support effective project implementation, which aims to improve healthcare delivery for refugees and host communities.

According to a statement, the key areas include workforce and infrastructure readiness, risk management, implementation planning, financing and alignment with the Shirika Plan to improve healthcare delivery for refugees and host communities.

Turkana is among 45 counties that have met BREHS compliance requirements and qualified for the first tranche of project funding.

BREHS is a five-year initiative aimed at strengthening resilient health systems and expanding access to quality primary healthcare, particularly maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health services.

The Ministry remains committed to supporting county-led implementation, strengthening partnerships and ensuring equitable access to quality healthcare for all.

The Ministry’s delegation, led by BREHS Project Lead Dr Terry Kamau, was received by Turkana County CECM for Health and Sanitation Services Dr Epem Joseph, alongside Chief Officer for Medical Services Dr Gilchrist Lokoel and Chief Officer for Preventive and Promotive Health Services Agnes Mana.

The engagement brings together representatives from the Council of Governors, Public Service Commission, Kenya Medical Training College, County Health Management Team and other implementing partners.

The mission includes field assessments at Kakuma Health Facility and the proposed Lodwar blood service site, alongside discussions on KMTC sponsorship, infrastructure development, recruitment of technical personnel and resource utilisation.

World Bank Health Economist Paul Bartilol emphasised the need to begin preparations for FY2028 planning within the next three months to ensure county priorities are reflected in future funding allocations.

The mission will conclude with engagements involving the Governor and county leadership to review findings, agree on implementation milestones and strengthen county ownership.