Harambee Stars embark on training in Kigali, ahead of Friday’s Estonia clash

National soccer team Harambee Stars embarked on intensive training on Tuesday evening hours after arriving in Kigali, in preparation for the two crucial FIFA Series international friendlies this weekend at the Amahoro Stadium.

Kenya will play Estonia in the opening match on Friday from 6pm EAT, the first ever meeting between the two sides, after which Grenada will face hosts Rwanda at 9pm in the second match.

Winners of the two matches will faceoff in the final on Monday, 30th March, while losers will meet for the 3rd place play-off preceding the final.

Benni McCarthy’s side, rocked with injuries ahead of the tie, is placed 113 in the February 2026 FIFA rankings, while their European opponent is ranked 128.

The FIFA Series 2026 is designed to bring together teams with a wide range of competitive profiles, from established international sides to emerging nations, thereby reinforcing FIFA’s commitment to inclusive and sustainable global football development.