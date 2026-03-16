Kagwe calls for value addition to ward off competition in China

Kenyan agricultural producers are being encouraged to ensure their products are value added as the country looks to utilize the duty-free market access granted by China effective May 1, 2026.

During a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan, Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the trade agreement secured following President William Ruto’s state visit to China significantly expands export opportunities for Kenyan farmers and agribusinesses.

According to Kagwe the removal of tariffs is part of broader commitments reached between Kenya and China to deepen agricultural trade and expand market access for Kenyan products.

“This is the implementation stage of agreements that were carried forward by His Excellency President William Ruto during his visit to China. It opens a major opportunity for Kenyan farmers and exporters to access one of the world’s largest markets,” he said.

Under the new arrangement, Kenyan agricultural products will now enter China at zero tariff, removing duties that previously reduced the competitiveness of Kenyan exports in the Chinese market.

Among the products expected to benefit from the new duty-free access are tea, coffee, fresh and frozen avocados, macadamia nuts, flowers, fresh horticultural produce, vegetables and herbs, as well as other agricultural commodities produced across the country.

Previously, several Kenyan agricultural exports entering China attracted import duties depending on the product category. Tea and coffee products attracted tariffs ranging between about 6 and 15pc, while nuts such as macadamia faced tariffs of roughly 10 to 15pc.

Fresh horticultural produce and vegetables often attracted tariffs ranging between 10 and 25 percent, while cut flowers attracted tariffs of about 4 percent.

The elimination of these tariffs is expected to significantly improve the competitiveness of Kenyan agricultural products in the Chinese market of more than 1.4 billion consumers.

Ambassador Guo Haiyan noted that agricultural trade between the two countries has been steadily growing, highlighting that Kenya is already an important agricultural exporter to China.

She revealed that in 2025 Kenya’s exports of coffee and tea to China reached $24.46 million, accounting for 10.8pc o Kenya’s agricultural exports to China, representing a year-on-year growth of 8.8pc.

Exports of fresh and frozen avocados as well as macadamia nuts reached $19.9 million, also accounting for 8.8pc of Kenya’s agricultural exports to China.

Haiyan said China is committed to expanding agricultural cooperation with Kenya under the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) framework, including supporting greater market access for Kenyan products, strengthening agricultural value chains and enhancing technical cooperation and capacity building.

Kagwe is now urging Kenyan exporters and investors to fully take advantage of the new market access by increasing production and focusing more on value-added agricultural exports.

“Now that we have duty-free access to the Chinese market, we must maximize it by exporting more value-added agricultural products,” he said.

He further encouraged the Kenyan business community to partner with Chinese companies to establish agro-processing industries in Kenya, particularly for products destined for export to China.

According to CS Kagwe, such partnerships will help Kenya move from exporting raw agricultural commodities to exporting processed products, strengthening agricultural value chains while creating jobs and increasing incomes for farmers.

He also emphasized the importance of maintaining strict quality standards, urging the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (KEPHIS) to remain firm on quality assurance to ensure Kenyan exports meet Chinese phytosanitary requirements.

“Quality will be critical as we expand into this market. Our regulatory agencies must ensure Kenyan exports meet the highest international standards,” said Kagwe.

The cabinet secretary further expressed interest in strengthening cooperation with China in technology transfer and agricultural training, including exploring internship opportunities for students from the Kenya School of Agriculture, which has campuses across the country training young people in practical agricultural skills.

The meeting was also attended by KEPHIS Chief Executive Officer Prof. Theophilus Mutui, who oversees export certification and phytosanitary compliance for Kenyan agricultural exports.

CS Kagwe say the new zero-tariff access to China could mark a significant turning point for Kenya’s agricultural exports, opening one of the world’s largest consumer markets to Kenyan farmers while strengthening economic cooperation between Nairobi and Beijing