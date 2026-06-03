Isiolo doctors commence strike after County fails to address grievances

Doctors in Isiolo have officially commenced an industrial strike after the expiry of a 21-day strike notice issued to the County Government.

The strike, which began Tuesday evening, was announced by officials of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Upper Eastern Branch following what they described as the County Government’s failure to address longstanding concerns affecting healthcare workers.

Speaking during the official commencement of the strike, KMPDU Upper Eastern Branch Chairperson, Dr. Kananu Kubai, said the decision to down tools was reached after repeated efforts to engage the county government yielded no meaningful results.

She stated that doctors in Isiolo have endured months of salary delays, non-remittance of statutory deductions, threats, intimidation, and poor working conditions.

According to Dr. Kubai, the County Government has failed in its responsibility to ensure that healthcare workers receive their salaries remittances on time and lack of medical cover despite doing high risk job. She noted that many doctors have been forced to work under difficult circumstances despite going for several months without pay.

Dr. Kubai further urged residents of Isiolo County who may have patients admitted in public health facilities within Isiolo or in referral facilities in neighboring Meru County to consider seeking medical care in private hospitals or healthcare facilities outside the county during the period of the strike.

She emphasized that the union’s decision was not taken lightly but was necessary to compel the county administration to address the doctors’ grievances.

She also pointed out that doctors in Isiolo have for a long time been subjected to threats and intimidation whenever they raised concerns about their welfare and working conditions. The union, she said, remains committed to protecting the rights and dignity of healthcare professionals.

Also speaking during the announcement, Dr. Dima Adan, a gynecologist and union official working in Isiolo County, called on the county government to treat doctors with the respect and dignity they deserve. He expressed frustration over what he described as stagnation in career progression among medical personnel.

Dr. Adan revealed that he has remained in the same job group for thirteen years despite his experience, qualifications, and continued service to the people of Isiolo. He argued that the lack of promotions and career advancement opportunities has significantly affected the morale of healthcare workers in the county.

The strike is expected to affect healthcare services across public health facilities in Isiolo County, raising concerns among residents who depend on government hospitals for medical care.

Union officials have maintained that the industrial action will continue until the county government addresses the issues raised and implements lasting solutions to improve the welfare of doctors and the delivery of healthcare services.

As the standoff continues, residents and stakeholders are hoping for swift negotiations between the county government and KMPDU to restore normal healthcare services and prevent further disruption of medical care in the region.