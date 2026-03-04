Gatuanyaga residents hand ‘list of shame’ to authorities as crackdown on illicit brew begins

Tension gripped Gatuanyaga as residents publicly handed over a “list of shame” containing names of suspected illicit brewers and bhang peddlers to Thika East Deputy County Commissioner Margaret Mwaniki.

The residents, who turned up in large numbers during a security meeting, said the illegal trade had destroyed families, exposed young people to drugs and fueled insecurity in the area.

They vowed to work closely with security agencies to ensure those named are investigated and prosecuted.

Addressing the gathering, Mwaniki issued a stern warning to police officers accused of colluding with criminals.

She cautioned those allegedly taking bribes from illicit brewers and drug peddlers to immediately desist or face disciplinary action.

“This is your chance to change. We will not tolerate officers who protect criminals at the expense of our children’s future,” she said.

The DCC also raised concern over the safety of school-going children, directing that all vans transporting students must be duly registered and operate as official school transport vehicles rather than private cars.

She revealed that some drivers have been accused of inappropriate conduct, including allegedly touching young girls. Mwaniki said a crackdown would be launched to ensure compliance and safeguard learners.

Thika East Deputy OCPD Philes Waweru urged residents to report any officer suspected of taking bribes directly to the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) without waiting for public forums.

“Do not wait for another meeting. Report immediately so action can be taken,” he advised.

On his part, Thika East DCI James Wanyoike appealed to wananchi to volunteer information about criminal activities, assuring them that their identities would be protected.

“We will not divulge our sources of information. Your security is guaranteed,” he said.

Wanyoike warned that theft of transformers has resurfaced, urging residents to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious individuals loitering near Kenya Power poles.

He noted that such thefts not only disrupt electricity supply but also endanger lives.