FAR Rabat to face Mamelodi in CAF Champions League Final

2016 CAF champions league winners Mamelodi Sundowns from South Africa will clash with Morocco’s military side FAR Rabat in the final of this season set for 15th and 24th next month.

FAR booked their ticket for their maiden CAF champions League final after edging their countrymen RS Berkane 2-1, on aggregate in the semi final despite losing the return leg 1-0 last weekend.

The Rabat-based club were the 1984/85 champions of the previous Champions Cup but have not won the competition since it was renamed CAF Champions League.

FAR became the third Moroccan club to reach the premier African club competition final ,after Raja Casablanca and Wydad Casablanca.



Mamelodi Sundowns booked their place in the final for the second successive season after a 1-0 victory over Espérance Sportive de Tunis in Pretoria securing a 2-0 aggregate win.

Sundowns will be playing in their fourth Champions League final in history as they aim for a 2nd title since being crowned champions in 2016.

Sundowns will stage the first leg of the final on 15th May before the return leg scheduled for Rabat on 24th of next Month.

The champions will pocket the new increased prize money of ksh 774 million (USD 6 million ).