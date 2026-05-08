Finally: State Support pledge for rising star Skater Kelvin Kiarie

The Principal Secretary for Sports Elijah Mwangi has called on Kenyan players taking part in the emerging sports register as sportsmen and women with the Sports Registrar’s office as part of enhancing their professional development.

While congratulating the buzzing skating ace Kelvin Kiarie at his Talanta Plaza office, PS Mwangi noted the importance of having the athletes from the emerging sports register formally as sportsmen and women to overcome challenges presented by non-compliant parent federations.

‘’It is important for young sportsmen and women to register with federations as well as sports registrar to have them recognized as distinct athletes in specific disciplines. This will accord them identity and credibility especially when the federations are wrangling or are non-compliant,” said the PS

In recognition of his remarkable performance, the Government, through the National Awarding Scheme, has honored and awarded Kiarie for his wins in all his international competitions.

Kiarie has become a local skating sensation in Kenya after his stunning win in international skating competition in Benin where he bagged a Gold and Silver medal for Kenya. He would later win two Gold medals in the Africa Skate Games in Egypt.

His victory earned him a place at the World Skate Games in Paraguay in October this year. Kiarie has his intention to travel to China for a two-week training camp before heading to Paraguay.

The Government has committed to facilitate him as he heads to the global stage to represent Kenya.

The PS reiterated the importance of athletes and teams representing Kenya in continental and global championships to present to the Ministry a comprehensive calendar of events to allow for facilitation and structured support throughout budgetary considerations.

He added that the Government, under the leadership of H.E. President William Ruto was wholly committed to ensuring that athletes are appreciated and their welfare safeguarded as they worked to transform Kenya into a global sporting powerhouse.