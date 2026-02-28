County NewsNEWS

KPC Foundation unveils Ksh6 million classrooms in Elburgon, Nakuru County

The project aims to expand access to quality education and create a conducive learning environment for learners in communities living along the Kenya Pipeline Company right-of-way.

Opiyo Wandayi, Cabinet Secretary for Energy and Petroleum, alongside KPC Managing Director and Foundation Chair Joe Sang during the commissioning

The KPC Foundation has commissioned three fully equipped classrooms worth KSh 6 million at St. Joseph Comprehensive School in Elburgon, Molo Sub-County, Nakuru County.

The commissioning ceremony was graced by the Chief Guest, Opiyo Wandayi, Cabinet Secretary for Energy and Petroleum. Also in attendance were Susan Kihika, Governor of Nakuru County; David Kones, Deputy Governor of Nakuru County; Kuria Kimani, Area Member of Parliament; Area MCAs; the area Chief; and other County Government officials.

Susan Kihika, Governor of Nakuru County, graced the event

Speaking during the event, KPC Managing Director and Foundation Chair, Joe Sang, reaffirmed the Foundation’s dedication to uplifting lives through strategic investments anchored on its core pillars: Education, Environment, Youth Empowerment, Water, and Sanitation.

“The KPC Foundation remains committed to supporting initiatives that strengthen educational infrastructure and improve learning outcomes. By investing in school facilities, we are investing in the future of our communities and our nation,” said Mr Sang.

The Foundation has previously implemented several education projects in Nakuru County, including the construction and equipping of two classrooms at Nairobi Road Primary School and two classrooms at Empeut Primary School.

The initiatives, Sang stated, reflect the Foundation’s broader commitment to strengthening educational infrastructure, improving learning outcomes, and supporting sustainable community development across the country.

