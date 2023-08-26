NCBA unveils sustainability commitments with focus on climate change

NCBA Group Friday committed to mobilise Ksh 30 billion for green and sustainable financing by 2030.

The commitment sets the stage for NCBA in preparation for the Africa Climate Week (ACW) 2023 that will take place on 4-8 September 2023 in Nairobi.

The group has identified sustainability as one of its priorities and has set 15 ambitious

commitments by 20230; notably to grow 10 million trees through strategic partnerships

with private actors and government, fully eliminate single use plastic, ensure 100pc

waste recycling, green its supply chain and investing significantly in deploying EV

charging stations across the region.

Speaking during the unveil, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora noted

that the bold commitment will catalyze the Group action towards a Greener & More

Sustainable Future.

“Sustainability is not a new concept to the NCBA group, as a brand we have always

lived by the premise that our license to operate comes from the communities we

serve. Our enhanced and bolder commitments recognize that climate change is a

significant and pressing challenge not only globally but also locally… one only has to

observe the effects the drought has had on the country’s economy to appreciate the

urgency in taking action.” he said.

To begin, the bank will complete a group-wide carbon audit this year and has set a

50pc reduction target in its direct emissions by 2030. This target will be complemented

by commitments to reduced its financed emissions to align with the 2015 Paris

Agreement.

The Group recognizes, that catalyzing change begins with empowering the public

and its customers with knowledge on how to take action. As such, the Group has committed to investing in building a “Change the Story” knowledge digital platform

and mobilizing the bank’s over 3,000 strong staff to drive the initiative in their

respective communities. The Group will drive community engagement, by deploying

over Ksh 100 million annually to support this initiative.

Gachora said “Beyond the climate change agenda, the Group has committed to

steering at least 30pc of its general services procurement spend to women and youth

to further promote diversity and inclusion at all levels of its operations.”

To demonstrate its commitment and objective to be held accountable by the public,

the Group on Friday signed up to the UN Global Compact and will report annually on its

progress towards these commitments Gachora closed by stating, “I urge all of us to take up the call of Changing the Story and recognizing that a sustainable future starts by doing good today.”