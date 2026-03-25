FootballSports

FIFA Ranking reflects AFCON 2025 final as forfeited match

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

FIFA’s ranking system has now recorded Morocco’s Africa Cup of Nations final against Senegal as a forfeited match, with the Atlas Lions benefiting from the recent decision by the CAF appeals committee.

The official ranking site of world football’s governing body lists the final as “forfeited,” with Morocco awarded a 3-0 win and the continental crown.

The update shows Morocco reaching 1754.59 total points, with a gain of +18.02 points from that match.

This comes after CAF’s appeal decision to award Morocco a 3-0 victory following Senegal’s walk-off during the January 18 final in Rabat.

Under CAF regulations, leaving the pitch can lead to a forfeit.

CAF cited these rules when declaring Morocco last week as the winner of the 2025 AFCON.

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FIFA’s system now appears to be integrating that outcome into its ranking calculations.

However, FIFA has not yet issued a separate official statement specifically confirming the ranking change.

The governing body follows a fixed calendar for ranking releases, with the next official update scheduled for April 1.

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