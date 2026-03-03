RallySports

Toyota Gazoo lines up star drivers for WRC Safari Rally

By Dismas Otuke
Toyota Gazoo Racing has entered five GR Yaris Rally1 vehicles in this year’s WRC Safari Rally Kenya from 12 March to 15 in Naivasha.

The Japanese car manufacturer has entered a formidable team of drivers for the gravel event in Naivasha, led by nine-time world champion Sebastien Ogier from France.

The Frenchman, targeting his 3rd Safari win and 1st since 2023, will team up with last year’s winner, Elfyn Evans of Great Britain, Swede Oliver Solberg, and Takamoto Katsuta from Japan, all competing in the WRC 1.

Unlike the past four Safaris, this year’s edition will not feature the KICC flag off and Kasarani Special stage , with the flag-off set for Naivasha next Thursday.

Drivers will compete over 20 special stages covering a total distance of 350.52 km.

Kenya’s event will be the 3rd leg in the 14-meet line-up for the 2026 calendar year.

Bryan Mathews wins SJAK/Betika Coach of the Month award for May
Colombia defeat knocks Malkia out of Challenger Cup
Over 120 set to take part in Mr.Greater Western body building championship
Lejirma tightens grip on KAGC series after GoldFields Trophy win

A total of 46 drivers will compete in the WRC1, WRC2, WRC3 and national categories in Kenya’s Safari Rally.

Moraa and Serem to lead Kenya for World Athletics U-20 Championships in Peru
Harambee Sand Starlets secure a place to the World Beach Games
KCB plot capture of national title ahead of plays off next week
Man Utd ‘need to change’ after Brentford loss: Amorim
Star-studded entry for KRT season-closing Autocross at Kasarani
