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Fela Kuti among 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

Nigerian Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti has been named among the 2026 inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame announced its 2026 class this week, with Kuti honoured in the “Early Influence” category alongside other transformative figures in music history, including early female MCs such as Queen Latifa and MC Lyte. 

This category recognises artists whose sound and innovation helped shape the evolution of rock and popular music, even outside its traditional boundaries, according to Reuters.

Kuti is being recognised not just as a performer, but as a foundational influence whose work transcended genres and geography. This comes as Afrobeats continues to take the world by storm. 

Despite previous nominations in 2021 and 2022, in which he missed out, this honour finally cements his place in global canon. Widely regarded as the creator of Afrobeat, he fused West African rhythms with jazz, funk and highlife to produce a sound that was both musical and political. 

The formal induction ceremony for the 2026 class will take place on November 14 in Los Angeles.

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