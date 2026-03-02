Starlets to face Benin tonight in WAFCON preps

The National Women’s soccer team Harambee Starlets are set to play Benin tonight in a first international friendly match at the Félix Houphouët-Boigny Boun stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Starlets who arrived in Ivory Coast two days ago will use the 8PM Kenyan time kick-off match as a build-up for their 2nd appearance at the Women’s African Cup of Nations ( WAFCON), which will kick off in two weeks’ time in Morocco.

Kenya will also host Ivory Coast on Wednesday in their 2nd friendly match before travelling to Miramas in Maraseille, France, for residential training until 15th this month .

Starlets under head coach Beldine Odemba will open their 2026 WAFCON campaign in group A against hosts Morocco on 17th this month before taking on Senegal and Algeria on 20th and 23rd March respectively.