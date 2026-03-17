Mobilising pension savings for development without risking workers’ futures

Across the world, governments are searching for sustainable ways to finance infrastructure, housing, energy systems and strategic industries. As public debt pressures grow and traditional financing sources tighten, attention is increasingly turning to one of the largest pools of long-term capital in modern economies: pension funds.

Pension systems accumulate savings over decades as workers contribute throughout their careers. This long-term horizon makes pension funds uniquely suited for investments that take years to mature but deliver stable returns over time—such as highways, energy networks, rail systems and housing developments.

Yet global experience shows that while pension funds can be powerful engines of national development, they must be deployed carefully. Without strong governance, professional investment management and clear safeguards, retirement savings risk becoming exposed to political pressure or fiscal mismanagement.

What the world can teach us

Several countries have successfully integrated pension capital into long-term economic development while protecting contributors’ interests.

Chile offers one of the earliest examples. Its privately managed pension funds—known as AFPs—played a central role in building the country’s capital markets by investing in infrastructure bonds, utilities and corporate debt.

Canada has taken this model even further. Large pension funds such as the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board have become global leaders in infrastructure investment, financing airports, toll roads, ports and renewable energy projects across multiple continents.

Australia treats infrastructure as a formal asset class within its superannuation system. Pension funds there routinely invest in airports, toll roads and energy networks, earning stable long-term returns while supporting national productivity.

In Asia, Singapore’s Central Provident Fund channels retirement savings into government securities which are then invested globally through sovereign investment vehicles. Malaysia’s Employees Provident Fund similarly invests in highways, rail infrastructure, utilities and property while maintaining strong governance and delivering consistent dividends to contributors.

India has adopted regulated investment vehicles such as Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) to allow pension funds to participate in large infrastructure projects while spreading risk.

Closer to home, South Africa’s Government Employees Pension Fund invests through the Public Investment Corporation in infrastructure and development finance institutions.

These experiences demonstrate that pension capital can be deployed productively when investment decisions are insulated from political interference and managed by professional institutions.

When pension systems become fiscal tools

But the global record also carries cautionary tales.

In 2008, Argentina nationalised privately managed pension funds, transferring roughly $30 billion into a state-controlled system. Rather than being preserved for long-term investment, large portions of the funds were used to support government spending. The move severely undermined investor confidence and weakened trust in the pension system.

Malaysia’s experience with the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal provides another lesson. The sovereign development fund was created to finance strategic infrastructure and energy projects but weak oversight and political interference enabled the diversion of billions of dollars through complex financial transactions.

Although Malaysia’s main pension fund avoided major direct losses, the scandal illustrated how large pools of public capital can become vulnerable when governance safeguards are weak.

These examples highlight a central principle: pension savings must never become an easy source of politically directed financing.

How pension funds invest

Globally, pension portfolios are carefully diversified across multiple asset classes to balance risk and return.

Government bonds typically account for 20–40 percent of assets, while public equities represent roughly 25–45 percent. Corporate bonds often take up 10–20 percent of portfolios.

Long-term real assets—such as infrastructure and real estate—usually account for between 5 and 15 percent each. Smaller allocations are made to private equity and short-term cash holdings.

This diversified approach ensures pension systems can generate stable long-term returns while protecting contributors against economic shocks.

Across Africa, pension assets now exceed $500 billion, with large systems operating in South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Namibia and Botswana.

At the same time, the continent faces a massive infrastructure financing gap estimated at more than $100 billion annually. Roads, power systems, ports, water networks and urban housing all require sustained investment.

Pension funds therefore represent an important potential source of long-term capital that could help close this gap while generating stable returns for retirees.

Kenya’s growing pension sector

Kenya’s pension industry has expanded significantly over the past two decades. Total assets now exceed Sh2 trillion and continue to grow steadily as retirement savings deepen.

However, most investments remain concentrated in traditional assets. Government securities account for roughly 45–55 percent of portfolios, equities represent 20–30 percent, and real estate makes up about 10–15 percent. Corporate bonds and other investments constitute smaller shares.

While this allocation has delivered reasonable stability, it also suggests room for carefully structured diversification into infrastructure and other long-term productive investments.

For pension funds to support national development without jeopardising contributors’ savings, several safeguards are essential.

Investment boards must be independent and professionally managed. Pension trustees must operate under strict fiduciary duties to contributors rather than political authorities.

Project selection and procurement must be transparent and subject to rigorous due diligence. Diversification rules should prevent excessive exposure to any single sector or project.

Equally important is strong regulatory oversight, independent auditing and a clear requirement that all investments generate commercially viable returns.

Without these protections, the temptation to treat pension assets as a convenient source of government financing can quickly erode the long-term sustainability of retirement systems.

A careful balance

Pension funds can be powerful drivers of economic development. When managed properly, they provide long-term financing for infrastructure while delivering stable returns to retirees.

But the same scale that makes them valuable also makes them vulnerable to misuse.

The challenge for policymakers—particularly in emerging economies—is therefore to strike the right balance: unlocking pension capital for productive investment while preserving the fundamental promise that retirement savings will remain secure.

Done right, pension funds can help build roads, power economies and strengthen financial markets. Done poorly, they can undermine the very financial security they were created to protect.

The lesson from global experience is clear: development and discipline must go hand in hand.

Eng. John Mruttu is the first Governor of Taita-Taveta County and currently serves as Chair of the Agricultural Finance Corporation, Kenya’s state-owned development finance institution supporting agricultural investment. He has extensive experience in public administration, infrastructure development and economic policy.