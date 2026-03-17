County NewsNEWS

Flood death toll rises to 71 as search, rescue operations continue nationwide

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
2 Min Read
Flooding in Parklands

The number of fatalities from the ongoing floods across the country has risedln to 71 after five more deaths were reported.

In a statement, the National Police Service (NPS) Spokesperson, Muchiri Nyaga noted that Nairobi County is the hardest hit region with 36 victims.

The Eastern region has recorded one additional fatality, bringing its tally to 19, while the Coast region has reported one more, increasing its total to three, while Nyanza region has four fatalities, the Rift Valley has eight, and the Central region has reported one.

This even as search and rescue operations continue across different parts of the country following sudden flash floods caused by heavy downpours that have wreaked havoc in various regions.

Furthermore, the floods have swept through several areas with force, destroying homes, displacing approximately 2,622 families, and causing widespread destruction of infrastructure and property.

“With rains projected to continue across the country, we urge members of the public to exercise extreme caution and vigilance, and to strictly adhere to updates and safety advisories issued by the Kenya Meteorological Department and other relevant government agencies,” Nyaga said.

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Further, Nyaga said that a high-level emergency response team from the NPS remains on high alert and is actively deployed on the ground, ready to respond to any emergencies or distress situations.

Reports should be made at the nearest police facility or through the toll-free numbers 999, 911, and 112, or via Fichua kwa DCI on 0800 722 203 / WhatsApp 0709 570 000.

 

 

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