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Mbeere Killings: Police transferred as multi-agency probe kicks off

The two victims were reportedly shot dead during demonstrations by residents over the poor state of Ishiara Level 4 Hospital.

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
3 Min Read
Protestors outside Ishiara Level 4 Hospital in Mbeere North Constituency,

The government has launched investigations into the deadly clash between protesters and police in Embu that left two people dead and three others nursing gunshot wounds.

The two victims were reportedly shot dead at Ishiara Market in Mbeere North Constituency, Embu County, during demonstrations by residents over the poor state of Ishiara Level 4 Hospital.

Embu County Police Commandant Hilary Birgen said investigative agencies are on the ground to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths, warning that any officers found culpable will face the full force of the law.

The swift action comes in the wake of claims that suspected goons may have infiltrated the protests. The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) is already on the ground conducting investigations as per its legal mandate.

The Homicide Directorate of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is also supporting the forensic and investigative process.

Additionally, the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) has been transferred to pave the way for an independent probe, while officers who had overstayed at the station have been redeployed from Ishiara.

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The County Police Commandant has urged political leaders to allow investigative agencies to carry out their work and avoid inflaming tensions.

A multi-agency security team, comprising regional and county officials, remains on the ground to stabilise the situation and support the ongoing investigations.

Members of the Embu County Assembly last week called on the County Executive, to urgently address challenges facing the hospital following threats of demonstrations by residents.

Meanwhile, Interior and National Administration CS Kipchumba Murkomen has commended the swift action by Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja in ordering a thorough probe to establish what transpired.

“I am happy that the IG has sent top investigators from the headquarters to probe the matter,” said the CS, cautioning that police brutality will not be tolerated within the National Police Service (NPS).

He affirmed that officers found culpable will be held to account and stressed the importance of continuous training to align with the current security concerns.

“We are revamping regional colleges and centres of excellence to ensure our officers can access regular training with ease,” he said.

He was addressing over 7000 recruits at the GSU training college, Embakasi B campus.

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