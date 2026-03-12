Local NewsNEWS

Flooding crisis: MoH moves to safeguard essential health services

The Ministry has developed a long rains flood contingency plan which focuses on key pillars including health sector. The heavy rains have disrupted access to health services.

By Margaret Kalekye
3 Min Read
Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni

The Ministry of Health, on Thursday morning, convened a stakeholders’ consultative meeting in  Nairobi to strengthen preparedness and response to the ongoing long rains and flooding affecting parts of the country.

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni, who chaired the meeting, regretted that the flooding experienced in the country last week had disrupted access to health services and heightened the risk of disease outbreaks in several regions.

“As the Ministry of Health, we recognise that the current floods have already disrupted access to health services, displaced communities, damaged infrastructure, and increased the risk of disease outbreaks in several regions”, she stated.

She, however, assured that the ministry has taken necessary measures, including a contingency plan aimed at strengthening disease surveillance and emergency preparedness in collaboration with county governments, to quickly detect and respond to any potential outbreaks during the rainy season.

“Through a coordinated health sector approach, we have developed the Long Rains Flood Contingency Plan 2026, which focuses on key pillars including health sector coordination, disease surveillance and outbreak control, emergency search and rescue, laboratory support, emergency relief, and resource mobilisation”, she outlined.

The consultative meeting, bringing together key stakeholders, focused on action plans to ensure continuity of essential health services.

“This consultative meeting brought together national and county government representatives, humanitarian partners, and key stakeholders to review the evolving situation and strengthen coordinated action to protect lives, support affected communities, and ensure continuity of essential health services”, she said.

She appreciated the support and collaboration of partners, including the Kenya Red Cross Society, the World Health Organization, and UNDP, who have played an important role in strengthening preparedness efforts.

“As the Ministry, we remain committed to working closely with county governments and all partners to safeguard public health and ensure a timely and effective response to the impacts of the long rains”, she assured.

Muthoni last week cautioned that heavy rainfall and flooding could contaminate water sources and create breeding grounds for disease-carrying mosquitoes as well as increase the risk of respiratory infections due to cold and damp conditions.

Torrential rains have pounded several parts of the country in recent days, triggering flooding in some areas amid growing public health threats.

 

 

