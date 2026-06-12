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MoH commits to fostering partnerships to expand specialized healthcare

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
3 Min Read

The Ministry of Health’s has reaffirmed its commitment to fostering strategic partnerships that will expand access to specialized healthcare technologies, strengthen health systems, improve patient outcomes and accelerate the realization of Universal Health Coverage.

Speaking on Friday, Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Dr. Ouma Oluga, said that investments in specialized care are critical to improving patient outcomes and advancing Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Addressing a delegation consisting of County Chief Officers of Health from all 47 counties on a visit to the JOOTRH Victoria Annex Hospital (Sickle Cell and Surgical Centre), Dr. Oluga commended the partnership for supporting technology transfer, clinical training and capacity building that have enabled local healthcare professionals to independently deliver advanced therapeutic apheresis procedures.

The visit highlighted efforts to strengthen specialized healthcare services and improve access to advanced treatment for patients living with Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) and other complex medical conditions.

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The County health leaders toured the facility and received updates on the Red Blood Cell Exchange (RBCx) programme established through a partnership between Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) and Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies.

The collaboration has enabled JOOTRH to become the first public hospital in Kenya to deploy the Spectra Optia Apheresis System and establish a dedicated Red Blood Cell Exchange service for patients living with Sickle Cell Disease.

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The programme has expanded access to specialized treatment for patients across Western Kenya and the Lake Region, helping reduce complications associated with SCD, including stroke, recurrent painful crises and organ damage.

The partnership has also supported the training of physicians, nurses and operators, strengthened treatment protocols and enhanced local expertise in advanced blood and cell therapies.

“These efforts have positioned JOOTRH Victoria Annex Hospital as a regional centre of excellence for Sickle Cell Disease management and specialized blood services,” said the Health Ministry.

The visit also formed part of activities leading up to World Sickle Cell Day 2026, which will be commemorated on 19 June in Busia County.

The event is expected to bring together the Ministry of Health, county governments, healthcare professionals, patient organizations, development partners and people living with Sickle Cell Disease to raise awareness, promote early diagnosis and strengthen access to quality care.

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