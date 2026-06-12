Ruto: State has streamlined operations in the Education sector

The Government has streamlined education and consequently addressed the bottlenecks that have faced the sector for many years, President William Ruto has said.

The President pointed out that the Government has undertaken major initiatives that are transforming education, including building 23,000 classrooms, recruiting 100,000 teachers in the past three years and streamlining the financing of higher education.

He said the Government is determined to eliminate barriers that hinder the provision of quality education so that every learner gets equal opportunities to study.

Addressing a delegation of Marsabit grassroots leaders at State House Nairobi on Friday, the President noted that education will receive Ksh 784.5 billion in the next financial year as contained in the Budget estimates read in Parliament on Thursday by Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi.

He described the allocation as the highest in the country’s budget history.

He said these resources are aimed at boosting teaching, learning and training the best human capital to drive the country’s national transformation.

“You wonder what some leaders mean when they say the education sector is in crisis yet we have employed 100,000 teachers, built 23,000 classrooms, reformed the higher education funding model and increased the budget for the sub-sector and are building 1,600 laboratories,” he said.

He told leaders to be constructive in their criticism of government initiatives, saying opposing everything for the sake of it is unhelpful.

The President told residents of Marsabit and other counties that have lagged behind to take advantage of the reforms in education to ensure all their children go to school.

At the same time, President Ruto assured the delegation that his administration will end decades of exclusion and discrimination against the residents of Northern Kenya.

He said the government is committed to ensuring equal access to opportunities and development for communities that have long been left behind.

President Ruto pointed out that his administration is determined to dismantle historical barriers that have denied many citizens in the region access to essential services and economic opportunities.

“Some people are making noise because we are ensuring equal access to opportunities and development in this country,” he said.

Additionally, he defended the foreign trips he has been undertaking, saying Kenyans should focus on the benefits the country derives.

President Ruto said each trip is aimed at advancing Kenya’s economic and strategic interests.

He explained that his role as President includes serving as Kenya’s chief diplomat and securing opportunities that are negotiated at the highest level.

The President cited his recent visit to Brussels, Belgium, where Kenya is seeking to safeguard the Kenya-European Union Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA).

He maintained that such engagements are necessary to ensure the EPA remains beneficial to Kenya and the region.

President Ruto disclosed that Kenya had made progress in negotiations on data adequacy, a framework that would facilitate the transfer and processing of data between Kenya and European countries.

“Data governance is a critical component of the digital economy, particularly as countries increasingly adopt artificial intelligence, cyber-security systems and other technology-driven services,” he said.

He made it clear that trips abroad are not personal excursions but strategic engagements aimed at attracting investment, expanding trade opportunities and positioning Kenya competitively in emerging sectors such as technology and the blue economy.

On the development agenda in Marsabit, President Ruto told the leaders that the Government has allocated Ksh 2 billion for construction of roads in the county.

He also disclosed that Kenya and Italy will jointly build a Level 6 hospital in Marsabit at a cost of Ksh 1.3 billion in efforts to boost access to quality healthcare.

“The Government has also allocated Ksh 7 billion for affordable houses, modern markets and student hostels, and Ksh 2.8 billion for the last mile electricity connectivity project,” the President said.

He also pointed out that the government has equipped 68 hospitals in Marsabit County to offer maternity facilities.

Marsabit leaders led by Governor Mohamud Ali, Senator Mohamed Chute and Women Rep Naomi Waqo assured the President of their support in the next General Election.