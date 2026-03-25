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Floods displace 2,690 families as death toll rises to 88

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
1 Min Read

At least 88 people have died as heavy rains continue to trigger flooding and landslides across several parts of the country.

In a statement, the National Police Service (NPS) said 2,690 families have been displaced and are currently taking shelter in temporary evacuation centres as the impact of the downpour continues to be felt in various regions.

The NPS warned that heavy rains have rendered several roads impassable and damaged bridges, limiting access to affected communities.

“The ongoing heavy downpours have also rendered numerous roads impassable and caused significant damage to several bridges, complicating relief operations and restricting access to affected communities,” the statement read.

In Makueni County, a landslide in Kilungu Sub-County claimed the lives of two children and left four others injured.

NPS, however, assured that multi-agency teams remain on high alert, conducting search and rescue operations, distributing relief supplies and working to restore critical infrastructure affected by the floods.

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The service urged Kenyans to follow updates from the Kenya Meteorological Department on weather patterns.

Members of the public have been advised to exercise caution, avoid crossing flooded rivers, refrain from driving through moving water and relocate from high-risk areas.

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