President Ruto inpects construction progress at Bomas

President William Ruto says he is impressed with the ongoing construction of the Bomas International Convention Complex in Nairobi.

Ruto said the flagship project to be completed by May this year will help position and cement Nairobi as Africa’s premier hub for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE).

“Pleased with the steady construction progress at the Bomas International Convention Complex in Nairobi; The modern facility is designed to host thousands of delegates, strengthening Kenya’s global standing in tourism and international conferencing”, he said as he addressed the dedicated workforce driving this transformative project forward.

Once complete, the complex will accommodate 11,000 delegates across 35 meeting halls and rooms, with the main conference hall hosting 3,000 participants. More than 2,500 workers are currently on site working around the clock.

The broader development will also feature three hotels, a shopping mall and an amphitheatre, creating a fully integrated destination for global events and business tourism.