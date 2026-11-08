Foi Wambui produces new drama series ‘May I Take Your Order’

A new Kenyan drama series, “May I Take Your Order”, premiered in Nairobi on Saturday, November 7, with creators unveiling the first three episodes at an intimate screening event at Samawi Terrace, Karen.

The seven-episode web series, produced by Tedmade Films, premiered in collaboration with Film Sunset’s Rooftop Cinema. The screening was followed by a question-and-answer session with the cast, creators and crew.

Synopsis

Set in a Nairobi restaurant, the series follows Mwenda, a waiter whose interactions with customers gradually turn him into an unlikely confidant for people dealing with heartbreak, loneliness, fear and personal struggles.

Actor Bruce Makau takes the lead role as Mwenda, alongside Vanessa Aika, who plays Ruth, a sharp-tongued waitress who begins to see through his guarded personality, and Blessing Lungaho, who portrays David, the restaurant manager.

While Mwenda initially wants to keep a low profile and concentrate on serving customers, his ability to listen draws people into conversations that reveal their personal struggles. However, beneath his seemingly calm demeanour, he is also running from something in his own past.

Each episode introduces a different customer and a new story, while gradually revealing more about Mwenda’s own circumstances.

The series also features Makena Kahuha as Grace, Mugambi Ikiara as Brian, Bhavnesh ‘Chintu’ Chudasama as Patel, Nungo Marrianne Akinyi as Aisha and Ainea Ojiambo as The Investor.

Other cast members include Mwende King’ori as Tracy, Nyokabi Macharia as Angela, Wakio Mzenge as Dr Sarah Nyambura, Ciku Kaboi as Amara and Ben Tekee as Bonnie. Arthur Sanya, Esther Kazungu and Elizabeth ‘El’ Magondu also feature in the series.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the production, producer Foi Wambui said the project was conceived as an opportunity to tell everyday African stories through familiar settings and human interactions.

“‘May I Take Your Order’ was born from a desire to tell a story that feels familiar and deeply human, exploring the relationships, ambitions and unexpected moments that make up our everyday lives,” Wambui said.

She added that a restaurant provided an ideal setting because of the different personalities and experiences that converge in such spaces.

“A restaurant felt like the perfect setting because it’s more than just a place to eat; it’s a meeting point for different people, personalities and stories, all coming together under one roof,” she said.

The series was created and written by Makau, directed by Justin Mengere and produced by Wambui, with Mengere and Wambui also serving as executive producers.

Filming took place at Java Ola in Parklands, Nairobi, with support from Java House. The production was completed over four days across two locations.

Following the premiere, the first episode became available on YouTube on Sunday, November 8.

The remaining six episodes will be released weekly, with new instalments premiering every Friday at noon East African Time until December 18.

The series is available on the Tedmadefilms YouTube channel.