Multichoice earns 31 nominations at the 2026 Kalasha awards

MultiChoice Productions achieved a remarkable milestone at this year’s Kalasha International Film and TV Awards, securing an impressive 31 nominations across multiple categories.

Leading the nominations is Big Girl Small World, the romantic drama by Nick Mutuma, which garnered eight nominations, including Best TV Drama, Best Lead Actor for Emmanuel Mugo, Best Lead Actress for June Njenga, Best Supporting Actor for Dennis ‘OJ Mugo and Best Supporting Actress for Daina Njuguna.

The groundbreaking sci-fi drama Subterranea follows closely with seven nominations, including People’s Choice – TV Drama. The series also earned acting nominations for Melvin Alusa (Best Lead Actor), Foi Wambui (Best Lead Actress), Biko Nyongesa (Best Supporting Actor), and Nice Githinji (Best Supporting Actress), alongside recognition for direction by Likarion Wainaina and scripting by Brian Munene.

Insignia Productions’ Single Kiasi Season 4 and The Chocolate Empire secured six and three nominations, respectively.

Single Kiasi S4 is nominated for Best TV Drama and People’s Choice – TV Drama, with acting nods for Kevin Maina and Minnie Kariuki, both earning their first-ever nominations.

Jimmy Gathu also received a Best Lead Actor nomination for The Chocolate Empire.

Maisha Magic Plus telenovela Lazizi was also recognised in Best Actress Lead (for Helen Keli) and Best TV Director categories (for June Ndinya, Vincent Mbaya and Davis Nato).

Long-running dramedy Njoro wa Uba picked up two nominations, including Best Lead Actor for Joe Kinyua and Best Supporting Actress for Jane Wambui.

Other titles Adam to Eve and Mizani received noms in the Best Supporting Actor (for Jack Mutinda) and People’s Choice – TV Drama categories (Adam to Eve).

In the student category, MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy alumni Brian Kabogozza and Sihnemariam Abebe were nominated for Best Student Film for Dinner for Three, highlighting the impact of the academy in nurturing the next generation of African filmmakers.