Kappa crowned Red Bull Wings Cup national champion , to represent Kenya in Miami

Harry Kappa, will represent Kenya at the Red Bull Wings Cup global finals in Miami, United States, in January 2027, after being crowned national champion on Saturday.

Kappa, a player from the Open League, earned the opportunity to represent Kenya after defeating Prorate 2-0 in the national final held on Saturday at Century Cinemax, Sarit, Nairobi.

With the win the 21 year old booked a ticket to face off against other gamers from 79 countries in the US early next year.

Players from the University League and Open League participated in a nationwide competition.

The University League provided a platform for students from universities across the country to compete, while the Open League brought together esports enthusiasts from different parts of Kenya.

Players progressed through home-and-away knockout matches, with aggregate scores determining who advanced.

The national final brought the leading players from both leagues into a unified competition to determine Kenya’s representative at the global championship.

In Miami, Kappa will be among 80 finalists from around the world in a three-day competition to determine the Red Bull Wings Cup 2026 champion.

The tournament will feature EA SPORTS FC 27 matches alongside real-life football challenges, with activities taking place at Inter Miami’s Nu Stadium.

“Winning the national final is a major milestone, but the bigger challenge lies ahead. Representing Kenya on the global stage is a responsibility I take seriously. I know I will be competing against some of the best players in the world, so I intend to use the time before the tournament to sharpen my skills, study different playing styles, and prepare for the competition. My ambition is not just to participate but to progress to the final stages and give Kenya something to celebrate,” said Harry Kappa.

The competition comes as esports continues to develop beyond recreational gaming into a commercial industry supported by sponsorships, broadcasting, digital content, and organized tournaments.

“Competitions such as the Red Bull Wings Cup give young people an opportunity to test their abilities, compete at different levels, and pursue their ambitions beyond the local scene. Kappa’s win is an important achievement, and we wish him all the best as he flies Kenya’s flag in Miami,” said Patrick Odongo, Red Bull athlete.

“Competitive gaming is increasingly becoming part of the wider sports landscape. Like traditional sports, it demands discipline, preparation, strategy, and the ability to perform under pressure.”

In Kenya, university competitions, online gaming communities, and organized tournaments are widening participation while creating opportunities in sports marketing, event management, broadcasting, content production, team management, and gaming technology.