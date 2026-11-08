e-Sport and GamingSports

Kappa crowned Red Bull Wings Cup national champion , to represent Kenya in Miami

The tournament will feature EA SPORTS FC 27 matches alongside real-life football challenges, with activities taking place at Inter Miami's Nu Stadium.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
3 Min Read
Kenya Red Bull athlete Patrick Odongo (right) presents a boarding pass to e-sports athlete and Red Bull Wings Cup Kenya National Final winner Harry Kappa, 21 (left) during the national finale at Century Max, Sarit Centre, Nairobi .He will be representing Kenya in the Global competition scheduled in Miami in January 2027

Harry Kappa, will represent Kenya at the Red Bull Wings Cup global finals in Miami, United States, in January 2027, after being crowned national champion on Saturday.

Kappa, a player from the Open League, earned the opportunity to represent Kenya after defeating Prorate 2-0 in the national final held on Saturday at Century Cinemax, Sarit, Nairobi.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

With the win the 21 year old booked a ticket to face off against other gamers from 79 countries in the US early next year.

Players from the University League and Open League participated in nationwide competition.

The University League provided a platform for students from universities across the country to compete, while the Open League brought together esports enthusiasts from different parts of Kenya.

Players progressed through home-and-away knockout matches, with aggregate scores determining who advanced.

Karanga moves to joint 2nd at the Africa Amateur Golf Championship
Kenyan Clubs through to the quarter finals of Africa Women’s Volleyball Club Championship
EPL: Brighton stun Manchester United to go third
Over 58,000 AFCON tickets sold in just 24 hours after launch

The national final brought the leading players from both leagues into a unified competition to determine Kenya’s representative at the global championship.

In Miami, Kappa will be among 80 finalists from around the world in a three-day competition to determine the Red Bull Wings Cup 2026 champion.

The tournament will feature EA SPORTS FC 27 matches alongside real-life football challenges, with activities taking place at Inter Miami’s Nu Stadium.

“Winning the national final is a major milestone, but the bigger challenge lies ahead. Representing Kenya on the global stage is a responsibility I take seriously. I know I will be competing against some of the best players in the world, so I intend to use the time before the tournament to sharpen my skills, study different playing styles, and prepare for the competition. My ambition is not just to participate but to progress to the final stages and give Kenya something to celebrate,” said Harry Kappa.

The competition comes as esports continues to develop beyond recreational gaming into a commercial industry supported by sponsorships, broadcasting, digital content, and organized tournaments.

“Competitions such as the Red Bull Wings Cup give young people an opportunity to test their abilities, compete at different levels, and pursue their ambitions beyond the local scene. Kappa’s win is an important achievement, and we wish him all the best as he flies Kenya’s flag in Miami,” said Patrick Odongo, Red Bull athlete.

“Competitive gaming is increasingly becoming part of the wider sports landscape. Like traditional sports, it demands discipline, preparation, strategy, and the ability to perform under pressure.”

In Kenya, university competitions, online gaming communities, and organized tournaments are widening participation while creating opportunities in sports marketing, event management, broadcasting, content production, team management, and gaming technology.

Golf:900 enlist for week-long captain’s prize at Ruiru Sports Club
Njoroge Kibugu claims maiden  PGK Equator Tour Win at Sigona
Elijah Mbaire and Agnes Mumbua win 4th Betika Lukenya 10 Million trees Marathon
FKF PL: Tough start for Mette and Kimani as Tusker fall to Shabana
Krish Shah takes the lead at the Junior Strokeplay Championship
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Civil society calls for increased funding to implement Kigali Amendment
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Civil society calls for increased funding to implement Kigali Amendment
Africa International News
Global South delegates seek stronger voice at World Media Summit in Beijing
Africa International News
Ruto urges Kenyans to elect leaders with clear development agendas
Local News NEWS
Murkomen hails Mackenzie sentencing, says government is intensifying efforts to combat extremism
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

FootballSports

Marion Serenge  named SJAK Sports Personality of the Month of June  

HOCKEYSports

Lakers Women’s Hockey coach named Betika/SJAK best tactician

FootballSports

FKF-PL: K.Sharks come from behind to defeat Tusker Fc

FootballSports

Do or die for Kenya in crucial 2025 AFCON Qualifiers

Show More