Former British High Commissioner to Kenya named new CEO of Lewa Wildlife Conservancy

The Lewa Wildlife Conservancy has announced the appointment of Rob Macaire as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 June 2026.

Macaire, an Oxford graduate with a distinguished career spanning British diplomacy and senior executive roles in the private sector, will succeed Mike Watson, who retires on 1 August 2026 after 15 years of leadership at the helm of the UNESCO World Heritage Site conservancy.

Macaire is best known in Kenya for his tenure as British High Commissioner to Nairobi, a role he held between 2008 and 2011.

During those years, he was actively involved in championing Kenya’s constitutional reforms and also played a key role in the restoration of Karura Forest, a landmark conservation and community project in the heart of Nairobi.

His diplomatic career at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), spanning more than two decades, has taken him across the globe with postings in Washington, New Delhi, Bucharest and Tehran.

He later transitioned to the private sector, serving as Director of Government and Public Affairs at BG Group PLC, before taking on senior advisory roles at Rio Tinto and other major multinationals, where he specialised in environmental governance, political risk and social investment.

According to a statement issued by the Lewa Board, the organization launched its search for a new CEO in October 2025, initially focusing on candidates with a conservation background. As the process evolved, the criteria was expanded to attract leaders with “strong business” acumen and international networks, while “remaining committed to identifying Kenyan talent”.

“We are entering a new era of conservation that requires a leader who can engage both the global boardroom and the local community,” said Lewa Wildlife Conservancy Board Chairman Michael Joseph. “Rob’s diplomatic experience and commitment to Kenyan heritage give him the vision and grit to lead Lewa’s next chapter.”

Under Macaire’s leadership, Lewa has outlined three strategic priorities: securing its long-term financial endowment, deepening community agency in conservation decisions and strengthening its position as a global leader in conservation field operations.

Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, situated on the foothills of Mount Kenya in Meru County, is one of Africa’s most celebrated conservation institutions. A UNESCO World Heritage Site inscribed in 2013, Lewa is internationally recognised for its pioneering work in wildlife protection, particularly for endangered rhino and Grevy’s zebra populations, and for its model of integrating local communities as custodians and beneficiaries of conservation.

Mike Watson, the outgoing CEO, is credited with significantly expanding Lewa’s donor base and regional partnerships over his 15-year tenure. The board thanked him for his exemplary service and contribution to the organisation.