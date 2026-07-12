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Seven arrested as police seize 13,200 litres of ethanol in Thika

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
2 Min Read

Seven suspects have been arrested after a multi-agency security operation in Thika West Sub-County led to the seizure of 13,200 litres of ethanol, thousands of suspected counterfeit cigarette packets and two lorries believed to have transported the illicit goods.

According to a statement by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the operation focused on a compound thought to be used for storing and distributing illegal goods.

During the raid, officers found 66 drums, each holding 200 litres, filled with ethanol.

The team also discovered 17,640 packets of suspected counterfeit Pall Mall cigarettes hidden beneath various animal hides inside one of the lorries at the site.

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KBC Huduma Partnership

Further the operation led to the impounding of two lorries believed to have transported the illegal consignment.

The detectives noted that all recovered items have been secured as exhibits as investigations continue to determine the full scope of the criminal network involved.

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The seven suspects arrested, Isaack Muthee, Lenkai Olemelei, Simon Ndung’u, Paul Mwangi, Stephen Mbugua, Julius Mutuku, and Nicolete Lodway, are in police custody awaiting processing and arraignment.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations reiterated their commitment in fighting illegal trade networks that threaten public health, support organised crime, undermine legitimate businesses.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations remains focused in breaking down illegal trade networks that threaten public health, support organised crime, undermine legitimate businesses, and deprive the country of vital revenue,” read the statement.

 

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ByChristine Muchira
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Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
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