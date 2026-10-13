Four tea factories on the spot over low earnings

The government has assured tea farmers across the country of its commitment to improve factory performance and strengthening accountability to improve earnings.

This follows concerns raised by farmers from four tea factories who have faulted management for poor performance and low earnings.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development summoned the four underperforming tea factories, Kapkoros, Chebut, Litein and Mogogosiek to address the issues raised by the farmers.

Each factory’s case was analysed individually, and corrective measures were agreed upon, including reducing operational costs, improving efficiency and strengthening accountability

The ministry also directed that the SETET project supporting Litein Factory be fast-tracked to help address its challenges.

Clear directives and implementation timelines were issued to each factory.

“Failure to meet the set targets will prompt further action, with the Government, through the Tea Board of Kenya (TBK), working with farmers to overhaul factory management where necessary. Prosecution will also be pursued where evidence establishes corruption, mismanagement or related malpractices,” read a statement from the ministry.

The meeting was also attended by Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) National Chairman Enos Njeru, Tea Board of Kenya Chief Executive Officer Willy Mutai, directors of the four tea factories and other key stakeholders.