Special groups pocket Ksh 54B from government tenders

Special groups under the Access to Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO) programme are set to earn Ksh 54 billion from government tenders, official data shows.

The amount represents 42pc of total amount reserved for the groups which include youth, women and persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the current financial year amounting to Ksh 128.6 billion.

“The amount reserved under AGPO for procurement of goods and services is expected to increase by 11pc to Ksh 128.6 billion in 2025/26,” said KNBS.

According to data by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) youth, women and PWDs under the special programme will see their earning from government procurement increase by 6.7pc from Ksh 50.7 billion they earned in the previous financial year out of Ksh 115.8 billion reserved for them.

Under the AGPO programme introduced in 2013 by the government, youth and persons with disabilities are entitled to 30pc of government procurement opportunities as per the requirements under the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015.

The data shows that state corporations account for the largest share of tenders awarded to the special groups with 170 tenders valued at Ksh 29.9 billion procured out of Ksh 60.4 billion which has been set aside for them.

“The total number of tenders awarded is expected to increase by 1,257 by 2025/26 with the value of tenders awarded expected to rise to Ksh 28.3 billion in 2025/26 from Ksh 25.5 billion in 2024/25. The number of tenders awarded to Youth, Women and PWDs is expected to increase during the review period,” added KNBS.

Counties executive branch followed with the highest amount of tenders awarded to youth, women and PWDs at Ksh 13.5 billion out of Ksh 45 billion which has been reserved. The tenders awarded by counties increased from Ksh 12.2 billion recorded in the previous financial year.

The data shows that out of Ksh 10 billion worth of government tenders set aside for the special groups, only Ksh 6.8 billion has been awarded by Ministries/ State Departments.

During the period under review, the number of reporting procuring entities is expected to grow by 19pc cent to 401 in FY2025/26 from 337 reported the previous year.