From Burden to Solutions: Protecting lives through safer food

Every day, millions of people sit down to share a meal with their families. Food nourishes us, brings us together, and supports our health and wellbeing. Yet for many people around the world, food can also be a source of harm when it contains dangerous contaminants or unhealthy ingredients that increase the risk of diseases. This reality is why World Food Safety Day 2026 carries such an important message: “From burden to solutions – safe food everywhere”.

Food safety is often associated with preventing foodborne illnesses caused by bacteria, viruses, and other contaminants. However, food safety also means protecting people from harmful substances that contribute to long-term health problems. Among these substances are industrially produced trans fatty acids (iTFAs), which have been linked to cardiovascular disease and premature death.

The burden of unsafe food is enormous. According to the World Health Organization, unsafe food causes hundreds of diseases and affects hundreds of millions of people each year, placing significant pressure on families, health systems, and economies. Yet these harms are largely preventable when science, evidence, and strong policies guide action.

This year’s World Food Safety Day reminds us that understanding the burden of a problem is only the first step. The real goal is to move toward practical, evidence-based solutions that save lives.

One of the clearest examples of a preventable food safety risk is industrially produced trans fats. For years, these fats have been used in processed foods because they are inexpensive and extend shelf life. However, scientific evidence has consistently shown that consuming trans fats increases the risk of cardiovascular disease. The good news is that safer alternatives already exist, making the elimination of industrially produced trans fats both achievable and cost-effective.

Kenya recognizes the threat posed by iTFAs to public health. As such in 2015, the country through the Ministry of Health passed a regulation on TFA through Legal Notice No. 115 of 2015. However, the Food, Drugs and Chemical Substances (Food Labelling, Additives and Standards) (Amendment) Regulations of 2015 lacked clear, enforceable limits on industrially produced trans fats, making the regulation difficult to implement effectively.

According to the cost- effectiveness analysis research model led by The George Institute for Global Health, over the population’s lifetime, enforcing a strict iTFA limit could prevent more than 100,000 new cases of heart disease and save around 50,000 lives across the country.

At the International Institute for Legislative Affairs (IILA), we are advocating for the strengthening the existing regulation on iTFA to include a mandatory national limit of no more than 2 grams of iTFAs per 100 grams of total fat in all foods as recommended by the World Health Organization. Regulations and policies are among the most powerful tools for transforming evidence into action. Our work focuses on supporting governments, policymakers, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders to develop and implement effective regulatory measures that protect public health.

Eliminating industrially produced trans fats is not simply a nutrition issue; it is a food safety and public health imperative. Every person deserves access to food that does not silently increase their risk of heart disease. Through policy advocacy, technical support, stakeholder engagement, and public awareness efforts, IILA still and is always committed to support the work on advancing legislative and regulatory frameworks towards elimination of industrially produced trans fats from the food supply in Kenya.

The success stories from countries that have adopted strong trans-fat regulations demonstrate that meaningful change is possible. When governments act on scientific evidence, industries adapt, consumers are protected, and lives are saved. These examples embody the spirit of this year’s theme – moving from understanding the burden to implementing solutions.

World Food Safety Day is also a reminder that food safety is a shared responsibility. Governments, food manufacturers, retailers, health professionals, civil society organizations, and consumers all have a role to play. Together, we can create food systems that prioritize health and safety over harmful practices.

As we commemorate World Food Safety Day 2026, IILA reaffirms its commitment to supporting evidence-based policies that protect people from preventable harm. The elimination of industrially produced trans fats is one practical solution that can reduce non-communicable disease, strengthen health systems, and improve lives.

Safe food should not be a privilege. It is a right. By working together and acting on the evidence before us, we can move from burden to solutions and ensure safe food everywhere for everyone.

The writer is an assistant programme officer at Health Governance.