Fuel prices remain unchanged following a decision by Energy Petroleum and Regulatory Authority to retain last month’s fuel pump prices utilizing Petroleum Development Levy to cushion Kenyans from high prices.

A litre of petrol will retail at Ksh 129.72 in Nairobi, diesel will cost Ksh 110.60 while Kerosene will retail at Ksh 103.54 at the pump.

The move to keep prices unchanged came despite a rise in the cost of importing refined fuel at the back of the global rally in murban costs, with government utilizing the Petroleum Development Levy to cushion Kenyans from the otherwise high prices.

EPRA noted that the landed cost of imported Super Petrol decreased by 4.11 per cent to 601.97 dollar while diesel decreased by 5.71 percent to 565.92 dollars, kerosene dropped by 4.89 per cent to 574.85 dollars per cubic metre.

Despite a drop landed costs, the shilling depreciated against the green buck by 0.72 per cent from $112.33 in November 2021 to $113.14 in December the same year.

The prices of super petrol, diesel, and kerosene remain unchanged until February 14, 2022, when the next review is due.