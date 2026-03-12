Full list of Oscar nominees ahead of award ceremony on Sunday

Here are the nominees in key categories for the 98th Academy Awards, to be handed out in Hollywood on Sunday.

Vampire period horror film “Sinners” shattered the all-time record for nominations with 16, followed by “One Battle After Another” with 13.

“Frankenstein,” “Marty Supreme” and “Sentimental Value” tied with nine nominations each.

Best picture

“Bugonia”

“F1”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“The Secret Agent”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

“Train Dreams”

Best director

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”

Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme”

Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”

Chloe Zhao, “Hamnet”

Best actor

Timothee Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”

Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”

Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”

Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent”

Best actress

Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”

Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”

Emma Stone, “Bugonia”

Best supporting actor

Benicio Del Toro, “One Battle After Another”

Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”

Delroy Lindo, “Sinners”

Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”

Stellan Skarsgard, “Sentimental Value”

Best supporting actress

Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value”

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”

Amy Madigan, “Weapons”

Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners”

Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”

Best international feature film

“The Secret Agent” (Brazil)

“It Was Just an Accident” (France)

“Sentimental Value” (Norway)

“Sirat” (Spain)

“The Voice of Hind Rajab” (Tunisia)

Best animated feature

“Arco”

“Elio”

“Kpop Demon Hunters”

“Little Amelie or the Character of Rain”

“Zootopia 2”

Best documentary feature

“The Alabama Solution”

“Come See Me In The Good Light”

“Cutting Through Rocks”

“Mr Nobody Against Putin”

“The Perfect Neighbour”

Films with eight or more nominations

“Sinners” – 16

“One Battle After Another” – 13

“Frankenstein” – 9

“Marty Supreme” – 9

“Sentimental Value” – 9

“Hamnet” – 8