International NewsNEWS

Ship attacks in Gulf intensify as Israel launches new strikes in Lebanon

Agencies
By Agencies
2 Min Read
A photo released by Iranian media purports to show the fire that broke out on the Front Altair oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman

Explosions have been reported on two foreign oil tankers in the Persian Gulf off Iraq, killing at least one person, according to authorities.

The latest attacks mark an escalation in the conflict between Iran and US-Israeli forces, raising the number of ships struck in the region since fighting began to at least 16.

Shipping in the Gulf and along the narrow Strait of Hormuz, which carries around a fifth of the world’s oil, has come to a near-standstill since the US and Israel began strikes on Iran on February 28, sending global oil prices surging to highs not seen since 2022.

Saudi Arabia says it has intercepted 18 drones, while authorities in Dubai say nobody was injured after a drone fell on an apartment building, even as the Israeli military launched another wave of strikes at Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, saying it’s a response to rockets fired at Israel

President Donald Trump maintains the US is “not finished yet” when asked about the war in Iran.

The economic shocks of the war continue, with the price of Brent crude oil again climbing to $100 a barrel.

Africa losing 24 billion tons of fertile topsoil undermining agricultural development, production
Three individuals charged with MP Were murder denied bail
Clinical Officers call off strike after signing agreement with counties
Africa missed an opportunity by not voting for Raila – Ruto

Earlier, 32 members of the International Energy Agency agreed to their “largest ever” release of oil reserves, in an effort to calm markets.

Don’t be ashamed of professing faith, Pastor Dorcas to Church
DCP leaders blocked from holding rally in Kigumo
Finance Bill 2024: Koskei, North Rift MPs say revenue needed to sustain government operations
Official opening of Bunge Tower postponed to Thursday next week
SEWA to improve access and utilisation of meteorological data by African Union member states
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article 3.6 million Kenyans face hunger despite rains
Next Article Full list of Oscar nominees ahead of award ceremony on Sunday
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Karun releases four track EP after year off
Entertainment Music
Why universities may be barred from offering certificate, diploma courses
Local News NEWS
King Kaka Empire signs partnership with Universal Music
Entertainment Music
Full list of Oscar nominees ahead of award ceremony on Sunday
Entertainment Film

You May also Like

County NewsHealth

Celebrating morticians-The last responders

Local NewsNEWS

Ex-National Museums boss, four others deny charges of embezzling Ksh 490M

International News

Gaza rescuers say children among 33 killed in Israeli strikes

County NewsLocal News

SRC freezes salary review for all public officers

Show More