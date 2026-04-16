Strathmore scientists sound alarm over rising malaria drug resistance

A study published in Nature: Scientific Reports has highlighted growing concerns about malaria drug resistance in western Kenya, suggesting that Plasmodium falciparum may be evolving more rapidly than current treatment strategies can manage.

Researchers led by Dr. Andrew Omandi Cole and Prof. Gilbert Kokwaro from Strathmore University, along with collaborators from KEMRI-Wellcome Trust Kilifi and the National Malaria Control Programme, researchers found increasing resistance to commonly used antimalarial drugs under Multiple First-Line Therapy (MFT) for uncomplicated malaria.

Conducted between September 2020 and January 2024, the study followed 310 patients across Homa Bay County, Migori County, and Mfangano Island in Lake Victoria. It examined genetic changes in malaria parasites, focusing on spatiotemporal transmission patterns, treatment responses under MFT, and the implications for future malaria control policies.

The findings indicate that resistance trends are intensifying in western Kenya, raising significant policy concerns about the effectiveness of current intervention strategies against the evolving parasite population.

The findings paint a troubling picture, revealing that resistance is no longer emerging in isolated pockets but is becoming geographically widespread. Several genetic markers linked to resistance against older antimalarial drugs have reached near-total prevalence across all three study locations, with some recorded at 100 percent. This means that in many cases, the malaria parasite has effectively outpaced drugs that were once highly effective treatments.

Of particular concern is the early detection of malaria parasite changes (mutations) associated with reduced sensitivity to artemisinin-based combination therapies (ACTs) – the current frontline treatment for malaria. While still present at low levels, these mutations signal the beginning of a potentially critical shift that could compromise treatment effectiveness in the coming years. Researchers note that these developments mirror patterns previously observed in Southeast Asia, where resistance eventually led to widespread treatment failures and required a complete overhaul of treatment protocols.

One of the most significant contributions of this study is its spatiotemporal analysis, which traced how resistance patterns evolved not only across different geographic sites but also over the full span of the study period from 2020 to 2024. This dimension of the research enabled the team to identify trends that a single-site study would have missed, revealing how sustained drug pressure and regional transmission dynamics are collectively driving resistance across the landscape.

The study, which was funded by Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV), was conducted as part of a pilot programme testing multiple first-line treatment (MFT) for uncomplicated malaria, an innovative approach that rotates different antimalarial drug combinations within a population to reduce the chances of malaria parasites developing resistance to any one of the single treatments.

While the strategy holds theoretical promise as a parasite resistance mitigation tool, the study found that resistance patterns remained consistent across all three study sites regardless of the treatment combinations deployed. This suggests that broader regional factors, including high transmission intensity and historical drug exposure, may exert a stronger influence than any individual treatment rotation strategy in isolation.

Despite the scale of the challenge, researchers emphasize that there is still a window of opportunity to act. The study outlines several critical future pathways:

Strengthened molecular surveillance systems are needed to continuously monitor resistance trends in real time, allowing health authorities to respond proactively rather than reactively. There is also an urgent need for investment in the development of new antimalarial drugs, as the pipeline of novel drugs remains thin relative to the speed at which resistance is advancing. Regional coordination across East Africa will be essential to address the cross-border spread of resistant parasite strains. To support this, the study makes a strong case for data-driven policymaking, particularly in high-transmission areas where resistance can proliferate rapidly. In the next publication in this series on MFTs, the team from Strathmore University will present a mathematical model that, among other things, will facilitate the development of a real-time dashboard for decision-makers to support data-driven policy-making.

The research also raises concerns about the continued use of certain preventive treatments, noting that resistance markers linked to these drugs are already highly prevalent in the population, a finding with implications for programs targeting vulnerable groups such as pregnant women and young children.

Strathmore at the forefront of impactful global health research

Malaria remains one of the leading causes of illness and death in sub-Saharan Africa, disproportionately affecting young children and pregnant women. The growing malaria parasite resistance documented in this study threatens to undermine decades of hard-won progress in controlling the disease.

This publication, in one of the world’s most respected scientific journals, firmly positions Strathmore University at the forefront of impactful malaria research. By combining advanced genomic tools with rigorous field-based research, the team has produced one of the most detailed and temporally rich pictures yet of how malaria parasite resistance is evolving in East Africa.

As global health experts continue to monitor the situation, this study serves both as a stark warning on the need for proactive disease surveillance and a strategic roadmap for preparedness. The parasite is adapting but so is our understanding of how to fight back, thanks to the work of the scientists.