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‘The Polygamist’ counterfeits go on sale in Nairobi following show popularity

The Netflix series has been at the top of the Top 10 list in Kenya and in 12 other countries.

Nzula Nzyoka
By Nzula Nzyoka
2 Min Read

Zimbabwean author Sue Nyathi, best known for her novel ‘The Polygamist’, has said she is working hard to make legitimate copies of her book available through a legitimate distributor in Kenya.

The author made the comments after she saw bootleg versions of her book being sold in Nairobi following a rise in demand after the premiere of the Netflix adaptation of the same name.

The Netflix series has been at the top of the Top 10 list in Kenya and in 12 other countries, including Romania, Slovakia, The Bahamas, Jamaica, Nigeria, South Africa and more.

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Taking to social media, Ms Nyathi warned her followers about the pirated copies being sold on Ronald Ngala street, urging them not to participate in piracy.

“I know the book is in demand and I’m working to make it available there through a reputable supplier,” she said. “Copyright infringement is a crime. Don’t support the violation!”

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The author’s comments have since sparked debate in the publishing community, with many noting that Nairobi “has a pirating problem.”

Echoing Ms Nyathi’s comments, Kenyan author Sakwah Ongoma said it “hurts’ to find pirated African books.

“Kenya has a book piracy problem. The government knows. Pirated books are sold openly on the streets of Nairobi,” Mr Ongoma said. “It hurts me the most when I find African books pirated on the streets of Nairobi.”

While no Kenyan distributor is currently authorised to sell the book, an original copy of ‘The Polygamist’ is available to purchase on Amazon for Ksh. 1,124.14

The Kenya Copyright Board, the State Corporation established under the Copyright Act to administer and enforce copyright and related rights in Kenya, has urged Ms Nyathi to file an official complaint in order to curb the piracy of her book.

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