Golf: Kitale to host the 12th round of NCBA series

Kitale Golf Club will this weekend host the twelfth leg of NCBA Golf series .

At least 100 golfers will tackle the par-72 course as they aim to qualify for the Tournament’s Grand Final to be held at the Sigona Golf Club in December.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, NCBA Group Director John Gachora said:

“We are delighted to be taking this series to Kitale County once again. Being the twelfth event in the series, this has been nothing but an amazing journey for us. This tournament has provided an opportunity for golfers around the country to showcase their talents and skills, and has also offered us the chance to interact with our clients from the different regions. As we head to Kitale for this event, we look forward to another amazing golf out at the scenic Kitale Club,” said Gachora.

The tournament follows the 11th leg held this past weekend at the Nyali Golf & Country Club that attracted 180 golfers. Home player Olaf Grothey emerged overall winner after carding an impressive round of 72 gross.

Mohdhar Abubakar carded a round of 76 gross to claim the winner’s position in the men’s category ahead of Jimmy Kingori who ended the round with 77 gross. The Ladies’ category was won by Mary Kandu after managing a round of 82 gross, beating Truphena Oyaro on countback.

Among the juniors, Alyssa Jamal, showcased remarkable skills and talent, managing an impressive score of 78 gross to claim the top spot among the juniors.

After Kitale, focus will then shift to the Great Rift Valley Lodge & Golf Resort on 2nd September 2023 for the thirteenth qualifier event. The top 6 winners – overall winner, men’s winner, men runners-up, lady winners and ladies runners-up and junior winners- from all the events will compete for the Series’ top honours.