Government approves payment of pending bills worth Ksh 23B

Suppliers and contractors who are owed Ksh 50 million and below will begin receiving their payment after the Cabinet approved settlement of verified government pending bills.

The Pending Bills Verification Committee cleared payment of 28,726 verified bills totalling Ksh 23.74 billion, representing 98% of the 29,257 recommended for settlement.

A comprehensive review by the Committee showed that out of 115,617 claims worth Ksh 664.8 billion received, only 29,257 claims valued at Ksh 155.34 billion were verified and recommended for settlement.

“The National Treasury will oversee implementation, releasing much needed funds to businesses struggling with delayed Government payments, easing cash-flow pressures, protecting jobs and restoring confidence among suppliers and contractors,” said the Cabinet.

In line with the approval, micro, small and medium enterprises, particularly those owned by women, young people and persons with disabilities will be verified.

Government expects to clear remaining verified bills exceeding Ksh 50 million progressively.

Already, the government has cleared pending bills claims worth more than Ksh 80 billion in the roads sector after securitization of the Road Maintenance Levy Fund.

Developing rural economies

During the meeting on Friday, the Cabinet also approved implementation of three strategic road corridors under the Roads for Rural Economic Development Programme.

The projects which include the 253km South Rift–Lake Region Gateway Corridor, the 256km Great Highlands Connectivity Corridor and the approximately 400km Lake Victoria Ring Road are expected to open up rural economies and improve market access.

The roads will link agricultural production areas, fishing communities and trading centres to wider markets, cutting transport costs, reducing travel times and improving access to economic opportunities.

Additionally, Ksh 12.83 billion in additional financing has been approved to aide completion of Thwake Multipurpose Dam.

The dam is expected to supply 150,000 cubic metres of water daily to about 1.3 million people and is designed to serve communities in Makueni and Kitui counties, including Wote town and surrounding areas, as well as Konza Technopolis.

The project will also support irrigation and future hydropower generation, strengthening water security, agricultural production and economic development.