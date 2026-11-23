Coca-Cola has returned to African football for the first time in nearly 30 years as the official sponsor for the 2027 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, as well as the 2028 edition, whose hosts are yet to be decided.

The agreement was signed in Johannesburg, South Africa today, Monday, 23 November 2026, by CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe and Luis Felipe Avellar, President of Coca-Cola’s Africa Operating Unit.

The partnership marks an exciting new chapter in Coca-Cola’s longstanding connection to African football, bringing together two icons united by a shared passion for the game and its ability to connect people across the continent.

The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations is Africa’s biggest sporting event, with over 3.2 billion TV audience members and 6.1 billion digital views for the 2025 edition.

CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe said: “CAF is excited to welcome Coca-Cola back to African football after almost 30 years, and we are confident that the partnership between CAF and Coca-Cola will contribute to the development and growth of football on the African continent and advance Coca-Cola’s commercial and stakeholder interests.

The substantial confidence that African and international sponsors, partners, and investors are showing in CAF is a recognition of the governance, ethics, transparency, and business best practices that we have introduced, as well as the world-class quality and global competitiveness of African football and CAF’s competitions.”

Luis Felipe Avellar, President of Coca-Cola’s Africa, said: “African football is a powerful source of pride, unity, and inspiration across our continent. Coca-Cola is proud to reunite with CAF and return to a tournament that holds such a special place in African football. As we look ahead to TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2027, we are excited to celebrate the fans and communities who make the game what it is across the continent.”

Coca-Cola has been part of this history, having supported the tournament in 1996 in South Africa and 1998 in Burkina Faso.

Through its partnership with CAF, Coca-Cola will celebrate the people, cultures, and shared experiences that make African football unique, connecting the game with music, creativity, and local expression while creating opportunities for fans to experience the excitement of AFCON Pamoja 2027.