The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will give its verdict on which country between Morocco and Senegal won the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Lausanne-based court has heard from the Senegalese football federation, which filed the appeal, as well as CAF and Morocco, who are enlisted in the petition.

CAF’s disciplinary committee confirmed Senegal’s victory against Morocco in the 2025 AFCON final before being overturned by the CAF appeals committee, which announced Morocco as champions on forfeiture after the Teranga Lions walked off the pitch.

CAS’s decision will impact greatly on CAF ahead of the 36th edition of AFCON to be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.