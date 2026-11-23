Pamoja Trust Foundation convened a meeting with journalists from Kisumu County as part of efforts to strengthen media participation in promoting peace, security and police accountability.

The engagement comes amid concerns over gaps with the community and police relations,, with the organisation seeking to enlist the media as a key partner in advancing reforms.

Speaking during the meeting, the Trust Foundation Executive Director Steven Kadenya said the engagement falls under the organisation’s Peace and Governance Programme, dubbed Advancing Peace and Security, which supports police reforms in Kenya.

“Security is a shared role and responsibility that cannot be left to only one government institution. They also need our support,” said Steven.

He noted that the initiative focuses on police stations as critical centres of service delivery, where citizens should experience accountability and responsiveness from law enforcement officers.

“Police stations are a critical centre of policing service, where I would want to experience the real sense of policing accountability based on the responsiveness of the officers as they serve citizens,” he said.

Steven called on communities to take an active role in promoting their own safety by sharing information with police, reporting incidents and cooperating with security agencies.

He further challenged journalists to use their platforms to promote responsible reporting, public awareness and accountability in the delivery of policing services.

“The media has a reporting responsibility, an educating responsibility as well as informing. We hope that the media will be able to play a pivotal role together with different stakeholders to advance this progressive approach to policing in our country,” he said.

The programme also seeks to strengthen collaboration between the National Police Service, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), the Internal Affairs Unit and human rights organisations.

Steven expressed optimism that the initiative would improve public access to policing services and strengthen trust between communities and law enforcement agencies.

“We hope that this particular programme becomes one of those game-changing interventions in terms of how communities access policing services,” he added.

The project is being implemented through a consortium led by International Alert, in partnership with Amnesty International, Conciliation Resources and Pamoja Trust Transformation, targeting Nairobi Metropolitan and the Nyanza region.