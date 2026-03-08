Kisii: Civil Society Organisations urge gov’t to invest more in women

Civil society organisations (CSOs) in Kisii County have called upon the government to collaborate with stakeholders and increase investment in women in order to promote sustainable social and economic growth across the country.

Speaking during the International Women’s Day 2026 celebrations held in Kisii town, CSOs Chairperson Stella Achoki said empowering women through equal opportunities, protection of rights and economic support would yield long-term benefits for families, communities and the nation at large.

Achoki noted that despite progress made in advancing women’s rights, many women and girls continue to face numerous challenges that hinder their full participation in development.

She cited gender-based violence, femicide, defilement and rising cases of teenage pregnancies as some of the major issues affecting women and girls, adding that urgent and coordinated interventions were required to address the vices.

“Women continue to experience challenges such as gender-based violence, femicide, defilement and teen pregnancies. These issues must be addressed so that women can be empowered and participate fully in national development,” she said.

Achoki acknowledged that the government had made notable milestones in advocating for women’s rights, particularly in improving the transition of girls in schools. However, she emphasized that more concerted efforts were needed to achieve meaningful gender equality.

Similarly, Kisii South Deputy County Commissioner Grace Ouma said the government had put in place institutions and policies aimed at promoting gender equality and women empowerment.

She cited the State Department for Gender and Affirmative Action and the National Government Equality Commission as key entities mandated to champion gender mainstreaming and safeguard the rights of women and other vulnerable groups in society.

Ouma further observed that Article 27 (8) of the 2010 Constitution provides that not more than two-thirds of elective or appointive positions should be held by one gender.

However, she noted that the country still lags behind in achieving this constitutional requirement, pointing out that women currently occupy only about 23.7 percent of seats in the National Assembly.

“As we mark this day, we must address the structural barriers that continue to hinder women from achieving their full potential,” she said.

The Deputy County Commissioner added that the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda and the Vision 2030 development blueprint place significant emphasis on empowering women and ensuring inclusive development across all sectors.