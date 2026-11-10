Government seeks to turn refugee-hosting areas into economic hubs

The Government is stepping up efforts to transform refugee-hosting areas into centres of economic opportunity through investments that promote self-reliance, create jobs and strengthen local economies.

Speaking during the 6th Kakuma Kalobeyei Challenge Fund (KKCF) Learning and Strategy Conference in Nairobi, Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said humanitarian assistance must be complemented by sustainable development initiatives that benefit both refugees and host communities.

He noted that the Shirika Plan, launched by President William Samoei Ruto in March 2025, provides a framework for socioeconomic inclusion and development-oriented refugee management.

The CS highlighted KKCF’s contribution since 2019, noting that the programme has supported 131 businesses, contributed to approximately 6,945 full-time equivalent jobs and mobilised US$13.79 million in private investment.

He called for stronger market systems, improved infrastructure and innovative financing to sustain these gains.

“To the private sector, I urge you to view refugee-hosting areas as emerging markets for long-term investment, not merely destinations for short-term development support,” he said, adding that lasting economic transformation requires viable enterprises and sustainable employment beyond development grants.