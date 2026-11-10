KNH performs two groundbreaking Nerve Reconstruction Surgeries

Multidisciplinary teams at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) have successfully performed two pioneering nerve reconstruction surgeries on a four-year-old boy and a 43-year-old man who lost their hand and arm, respectively.

The procedures, conducted on October 29 and 30, 2026, mark a significant advancement in microsurgery and reconstructive care in Kenya.

“Kenyatta National Hospital has once again made global medical history, performing two pioneering nerve-reconstruction surgeries: one on the world’s youngest known recipient of Targeted Sensory Reinnervation (TSR) and another on the third patient globally to undergo its transhumeral variant”, KNH said.

TSR is a specialised procedure that redirects sensory nerves to create the potential for patients to perceive sensations such as pressure, vibration, heat and cold through appropriately integrated prosthetic limbs.

Its transhumeral variant applies the technique to patients with above-elbow amputations. The procedure may also help address complications such as painful neuromas and phantom limb sensations.

Neuromas are painful nerve growths that develop after amputation, while phantom limb sensations are feelings of pain, tingling or movement in a limb that is no longer there.

The first procedure involved Jeremy, from Kirinyaga County, who lost his left hand in a chaffcutter accident while playing with another child. Following an unsuccessful attempt to reattach the hand and subsequent amputation, he was identified as a suitable candidate for TSR.

The five-and-a-half-hour operation, overseen by Dr Benjiunin Wabwire Head of Specialized Surgery, was performed on October 29 by Prof. Alexander Gardetto, an Italian Consultant Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon; assisted by Dr. Christine Nyabuto, Consultant Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon, supported by Dr. Paul Owiti, Dr. Magdalene Busang and Dr. Peris Njenga. The nursing team was led by Ms. Bilha Wanjiru and Mr. Omondi, and the anaesthesia team was led by Dr. Gideon Kimutai.

The second procedure involved Charles Mogire, a 43-year-old painter from Ngong, who lost his left arm at the shoulder and his dominant right arm above the elbow following a severe electrical accident in November 2025.

After emergency treatment, skin grafting and follow-up care at KNH, he underwent the five-hour Transhumeral TSR procedure on 30 October. The operation was shorter than the first procedure of its kind globally, which lasted slightly over seven hours.

The surgery performed by Prof. Gardetto with assistance from Dr. Nyabuto, Dr. Mercy Kamadi and Dr. Lenah Kerubo was overseen by Prof. Ferdinand Nang’ole. The nursing team was led by Mr. J.hua and Mr. Kiprop, while the anaesthesia team comprised Dr. Wilson Ng’ang’a and Dr. Winnie Kerubo.

Both procedures were fully covered by the Social Health Authority (SHA), allowing the patients to access the specialised interventions without incurring out-of-pocket expenditure.

Following surgery, they received post-operative care and clinical monitoring under the supervision of Prof. Ferdinand Nangole of KNIT/University of Nairobi. Both have since been discharged and are recuperating at home, with continued clinical follow-up and rehabilitation.

Dr. Wabwire described the procedures as a significant milestone in microsurgery, noting that redirecting sensory nerves was opening new possibilities for patients living with limb loss.

KNH Director of Clinical Services Dr. Joel Lessan, said the achievement demonstrated the value of multidisciplinary teamwork, international collaboration and investment in medical innovation.

KNH Chief Executive Officer Dr. Richard Lesiyampe, said the milestone reaffirmed the Hospital’s position as a leading referral and teaching institution capable of delivering complex, world-class specialised procedures locally.

“These procedures demonstrate that complex and highly specialised treatments can be successfully undertaken in Kenya. Through investment in specialist skills, infrastructure, technology, research and strategic partnerships, KNH continues to expand access to innovative healthcare while restoring hope, dignity and quality of life,” said Dr. Lesiyampe.

The initiative is in its second year at KNH and continues to benefit from Prof. Gardetto’s mentorship and knowledge transfer strengthening local expertise in this specialised field.

For the families, the procedures represent renewed hope. Jeremy’s mother, Mercy Muthoni, expressed gratitude to KNH for the specialised care and support extended to her son. while Charles and his wife, Ms. Beatrice Moraa. described the surgery as a turning point for their family.

Charles remains hopeful that with appropriate prosthetic support, he will regain sensation, achieve greater independence and return to painting.