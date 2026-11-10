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Kenya seeks global best standards to improve road safety

Ronald Owili
By Ronald Owili
3 Min Read

Kenya is stepping up efforts to address rising road accidents and fatalities through the adoption of international road safety standards aimed at improving transport systems, strengthening institutional accountability and protecting vulnerable road users.

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) says it is seeking to establish a coordinated approach to road safety by bringing together government agencies, regulators and international experts to strengthen the implementation of safety standards.

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Speaking during an engagement forum in Mombasa, Industrialisation Secretary Professor Erastus Gatebe said the initiative is aimed at ensuring government agencies work together in addressing the persistent road safety challenges.

Gatebe said the framework would involve key institutions, including the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), the National Police Service, the State Department for Transport and other relevant stakeholders.

He noted that despite ongoing enforcement measures, road accidents continued to claim lives, with pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and passengers bearing a significant proportion of the risks.

He identified inadequate public awareness, poor compliance with traffic regulations and negative attitudes among road users as some of the factors undermining efforts to improve road safety.

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KEBS Deputy Director of Standards Development and Trade Maryann Kindiki said limited public awareness and inadequate understanding of existing standards remained major obstacles to their effective implementation.

She said the bureau was working with other government regulators to enhance awareness and build their capacity to identify, adopt and implement relevant standards within their respective sectors.

The engagement is being conducted under the ISO/TC 241 framework on Road Traffic Safety Management Systems, which seeks to promote a systematic approach to reducing road crashes through improved planning, management and accountability.

The discussions are also focusing on improving road infrastructure and ensuring safety standards are integrated into the planning and management of transport systems.

Dr Young-Jun Moon, Chair of ISO/TC 241, called for greater utilisation of road accident and fatality data to identify high-risk areas and develop effective interventions.

He emphasised the need to embrace modern technology, including artificial intelligence, in analysing road safety data to support evidence-based decision-making and improve preventive measures.

Dr Moon further underscored the importance of developing safer road infrastructure that accommodates the needs of pedestrians, cyclists, motorists and other road users.

The international framework seeks to promote a long-term ambition of zero road fatalities by encouraging countries to harmonise safety standards, strengthen institutional coordination and adopt proactive measures to prevent road crashes.

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