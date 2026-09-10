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Government steps up El Niño preparedness

Kenyans have been urged to avoid sharing unverified information and to rely only on information from official government and technical agencies.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read

The government is strengthening preparedness and coordination in anticipation of the El Niño rains expected to start in October.

In a joint press briefing, Broadcasting PS Stephen Isaboke and Government Spokesperson Charles Owino urged Kenyans to avoid sharing unverified information and to rely only on information from official government and technical agencies.

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“Government is taking a proactive and coordinated approach to preparedness, including strengthening the mechanisms through which accurate and actionable information reaches the public,” said Isaboke.

“There is no cause for panic. But there is every reason to prepare early, remain alert and follow verified government advisories,” he added.

The PS also revealed that the National Crisis Communication Standing Committee is working to operationalize the National Crisis Communication Plan and associated protocols to ensure coordinated public messaging before, during and after crises and emergencies.

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Broadcasting PS Stephen Isaboke and Government Spokesperson Charles Owino issue a joint press briefing on El Niño preparedness.

“The objective is to ensure that accurate, timely, verified and actionable information reaches Kenyans, enabling individuals and communities to make informed decisions and take appropriate action,” Isaboke stated.

Additionally, all state departments will establish national standing committees for preparedness and El Niño incident management.

County governments have also been directed to map out areas likely to be affected and begin preparing for the evacuation of families to ensure their safety.

“Those settled in riparian areas are expected to vacate and get to safer grounds ahead of the rains,” Owino urged.

The El Niño rains are projected to begin in October 2026 and continue into early 2027.

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