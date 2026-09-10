Wanted suspect arrested over gang rape, abduction and phone snatching cases

A wanted man linked to cases of gang rape, abduction and phone snatching in Thika West has finally been arrested by detectives.

Crispus Mwangi Gitambi was arrested during an intelligence-led operation in Athena area, where detectives found him inside his rented house.

The officers also recovered a black TVS motorcycle, registration number KMGS 004N, which is suspected to have been stolen and allegedly used in some of the phone-snatching incidents.

Gitambi was later subjected to an identification parade and was positively identified in an abduction and gang rape case that is pending before the Thika Law Courts.

He was also identified in four separate robbery cases that are currently being investigated by detectives.

Investigations are underway as detectives seek to establish the full extent of his involvement in the reported offences and establish whether other people were involved.

The suspect is expected to arraigned once the the ongoing investigations are completed.