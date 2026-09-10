Voi court hands man 10 years sentence for bhang trafficking

Daudi Kalamba has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking 9.3 kilograms of bhang valued at Ksh279,000 in Voi, Taita Taveta County.

Principal Magistrate Hosea Mwangi also gave Kalamba the option of paying a Ksh. 1 million fine.

The sentence followed evidence presented by the prosecution, led by Prosecution Counsel Nelson Ogeto, which the court found had proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

Kalamba was arrested after officers from Kamtonga Police Station received information on June 15, 2026, that he was cultivating plants suspected to be narcotics.

Police went to his compound following the tip-off and found freshly uprooted green plants in two green sacks. The plants were suspected to be bhang and were being prepared for transport to an undisclosed location.

The plants were taken to the Government Chemist for analysis and were positively identified as bhang. They weighed 9.3 kilograms and were valued at Ksh. 279,000.

Kalamba was found guilty of one count of trafficking narcotic drugs, contrary to Section 4(a)(ii) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act, Cap 245 of the Laws of Kenya.

Magistrate Mwangi said the evidence before the court was sufficient to convict him for the offence.

Kalamba has 14 days window to appeal the decision.