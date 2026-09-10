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Kenya has not imposed ban on foreign small-scale traders, Mudavadi clarifies

Mudavadi says the recent directive by President William Ruto seeks to ensure foreign traders comply with the East African Community Common Market Protocol and Kenyan law.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read
Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi. Photo/OPCS

Kenya is not imposing a blanket ban on foreign nationals engaging in small-scale businesses, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has clarified.

Mudavadi says the recent directive by President William Ruto targeting foreign small-scale traders seeks to ensure their participation complies with the East African Community Common Market Protocol and Kenyan law.

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Speaking during a diplomatic briefing with the diplomatic corps on Thursday, Mudavadi said the government’s approach is regulatory and not discriminatory.

Mudavadi, who is also the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, affirmed that Kenya remains open to both small and large-scale trade by foreign nationals who meet immigration, work-permit, business registration and licensing requirements.

He called on citizens of EAC Partner States operating in Kenya to comply with laws governing their entry, stay and provision of services, noting that Kenyan citizens living in other Partner States are similarly required to observe local laws and regulations.

“My appeal is that citizens of our Partner States should comply with the laws of the country governing their rights of entry, stay, and provision of services within the Kenyan jurisdiction,” urged Mudavadi.

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Mudavadi said the government will continue to balance regional integration with domestic regulations, while safeguarding the rights of foreign nationals.

He warned that anyone who threatens or interferes with foreign nationals or their businesses will face the full force of the law.

Kenya, he added, remains committed to regional integration and the African Union Agenda 2063, including the free movement of people, capital, goods and services within applicable legal frameworks.

The clarification comes after President William Ruto directed the government to address the participation of foreign nationals in small-scale businesses and informal retail.

The government has since given foreign traders 90 days to regularise their immigration status and business operations before strict enforcement of the law begins.

The 90-day period will allow affected foreign nationals to comply with immigration, work-permit, business registration and licensing requirements.

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