Government to establish National Communication Centre – PS Isaboke

Plans are underway to establish the National Communication Centre (NCC) to bolster government communication to the public, Principal Secretary for Broadcasting Stephen Isaboke has said.

Isaboke said the center will serve as a central repository for official government information as part of efforts to improve coordination and consistency in public communication.

The PS noted that the centre will also help ensure government information is properly collected, verified and made available for dissemination to the public.

This follows a circular issued by Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei in August directing ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to adopt a coordinated and proactive approach to government communication.

Speaking during an interview on Good Morning Kenya on KBC Channel 1, Isaboke said the government is also developing a communication policy that will ensure consistency in facts, figures and evidence communicated by public institutions.

He said the new approach will make government the first source of information on its programmes and affairs, while giving greater attention to digital platforms.

“Government will be the first to communicate on its own affairs,” said Isaboke.

He stated that communication and public engagement have become central to government projects, with the new policy seeking to close gaps that have previously allowed misinformation and conflicting narratives to shape public understanding of government programmes.

“Government communication is guided by the needs and interests of the people,” Isaboke said.

Consequently, the centre will receive, collate, validate and prepare government information for dissemination, while the National Crisis Communication Standing Committee will coordinate communication during crises and emergencies.

Isaboke added that the government communication will also adopt a digital-first approach and be adequately funded to improve public access to official information.

“Government communication will be proactive and adopt a digital-first policy, leaving little room for misinterpretation,” he said.